VIDEO: Daniil Medvedev SMASHES Racquet In Angry On-Court Meltdown During Humiliating Double Bagel Loss Against Matteo Berrettini

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev suffered a moment of headloss during a humiliating defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the Monte Carlo Masters. The Italian handed Medvedev a double bagel, winning the game 6-0,6-0. During the match, the Russian destroyed his racket in an extraordinary on-court meltdown with the video going viral on social media.

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Daniil Medvedev endured a frustrating start to his clay-court season, with his early exit overshadowed by a dramatic on-court outburst that saw him destroy his racquet in anger.

After dropping the opening set 6-0, the world No. 10’s frustrations boiled over early in the second set when he was broken again to fall 2-0 behind. In a moment that stunned fans, Medvedev hurled his racquet into the back fence before repeatedly smashing it into the clay, reducing it to a twisted frame as the crowd reacted loudly.

The Russian then discarded the heavily damaged racquet into a courtside bin, a symbolic end to a meltdown that defined his performance. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini remained composed, capitalising on the chaos to reel off four more games and wrap up a dominant win in under 50 minutes, handing Medvedev one of the toughest defeats of his career.