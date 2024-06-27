Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Saved By Security Personnel As Notorious Fan Tries To Jump On The Field After Euro 2024 Game

Cristiano Ronaldo being protected by a |

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo had a friendly fan encounter in the previous UEFA Euro 2024 game, but it was not the case on Wednesday night at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen. While Ronaldo was leaving the arena, a notorious fan tried to seemingly jump on the field facility, but security personnel got in the way. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

The incident captured on camera, witnessed the fan jumping flat and might have hurt himself in the process. One of the security personnel walking with Ronaldo got in the harm's way to protect the footballer from being hurt.