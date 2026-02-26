VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts Epic 'Slam Dunk' Celebration After Scoring Penalty In Al Nassr's 5-0 Win

Ronaldo debuts his slam dunk celebration after scoring a goal for Al Nassr | X/Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted a new celebration as Al Nassr completed a 5-0 drubbing of Al Najma SC. The Portuguese legend netted a penalty early in the game to put the game in control for the visitors. While Ronaldo scoring is not a surprise given has 965 of them, what followed was an unusual sight for the fans.

Ronaldo in his celebration did take a leap as he does, but instead of the SIUU, performed a slam dunk, unlocking a new style. The change in celebration soon went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is unclear as to what inspired the celebration, but basketball fans will no doubt have enjoyed the football superstar's nod to their sport. Some fan accounts on X have claimed that the new celebration was a dig at comments made by Al Hilal's Ruben Neves.

Ronaldo's early strike got Al Nassr off to a strong start, and they never looked back after getting their noses in front en route to a 5-0 thumping. It was a thoroughly dominating performance as they snapped up a 5-0 win to go top of Saudi Pro League.