VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts Epic 'Slam Dunk' Celebration After Scoring Penalty In Al Nassr's 5-0 Win

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted a new celebration as Al Nassr completed a 5-0 drubbing of Al Najma SC. The Portuguese legend netted a penalty early in the game to put the game in control for the visitors. While Ronaldo scoring is not a surprise given has 965 of them, what followed was an unusual sight for the fans.
Ronaldo in his celebration did take a leap as he does, but instead of the SIUU, performed a slam dunk, unlocking a new style. The change in celebration soon went viral on social media.
It is unclear as to what inspired the celebration, but basketball fans will no doubt have enjoyed the football superstar's nod to their sport. Some fan accounts on X have claimed that the new celebration was a dig at comments made by Al Hilal's Ruben Neves.
Ronaldo's early strike got Al Nassr off to a strong start, and they never looked back after getting their noses in front en route to a 5-0 thumping. It was a thoroughly dominating performance as they snapped up a 5-0 win to go top of Saudi Pro League.