VIDEO: Cooper Connolly Smashes Massive 103-Metre Off Rashid Khan During PBKS VS GT IPL 2026 Clash

Cooper Connolly has made his mark on his IPL debut on Tuesday. The left-hander struck a massive 103-metre six off Rashid Khan in the PBKS vs GT clash in IPL 2026. The Australian all-rounder, ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, bought for looked in sensational touch, striking against pace and spin in equal measure.
Connolly stitched a fine partnership with Prabhsimran Singh in the powrplay, taking on the quicks with ease. Gujarat turned to their spinners, with Rashid Khan bowling a quiet first over.
In the eighth over, Rashid started the over with a loosener, allowing Connolly enough time to deposit deep into the stands. The left-hander rocked back in the crease and smashed over the midwicket fence, clearing the fence for 103 metres.