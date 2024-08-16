Video: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

The controversial Alegrian boxer Imane Khelif had a stunning makeover after her gold medal win at the recently Paris Olympics 2024. Khelif sparked gender debate after she was allowed to participate in women's boxing despite being a 'biological man'.

Khelif received criticism after she punched heavy blows on her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, who was forced to forfeit after 46 minutes into the bout. The International Olympic Committee was heavily criticized for allowing 'biological male' Imane Khelif to participate in the women's boxing.

Despite criticism and heavy backlash, Imane Khelif received the support of International Olympic Committee and continued her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024. Algerian boxer clinched her maiden Olympic medal with gold by defeating Yang Liu of China in the women's welterweight final.

After the gold medal win, Imane Khelif changed her look in order to look more feminine amid the criticism over her gender. In a video that went viral, Algerian boxer can be seen accessorized her floral top and earrings with Olympic gold medal around her neck. It is likely to be photoshoot for a magazine.