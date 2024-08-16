 Video: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Video: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Khelif sparked gender debate after she was allowed to participate in women's boxing despite being a 'biological man' at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
article-image

The controversial Alegrian boxer Imane Khelif had a stunning makeover after her gold medal win at the recently Paris Olympics 2024. Khelif sparked gender debate after she was allowed to participate in women's boxing despite being a 'biological man'.

Khelif received criticism after she punched heavy blows on her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, who was forced to forfeit after 46 minutes into the bout. The International Olympic Committee was heavily criticized for allowing 'biological male' Imane Khelif to participate in the women's boxing.

FPJ Shorts
'Internet Owes Her Apology': Netizens React To Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia Dating Rumours
'Internet Owes Her Apology': Netizens React To Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia Dating Rumours
Ola Electric Rolls Out Roadster Series in India: New Motorcycle Lineup Launched
Ola Electric Rolls Out Roadster Series in India: New Motorcycle Lineup Launched
Alibaba Shares Rally Despite Missing Revenue Expectations In Q1 Earnings
Alibaba Shares Rally Despite Missing Revenue Expectations In Q1 Earnings
Video Of Chaiwale Uncle Running Alongside Departed Train To Sell Chai To Passenger Leaves Netizens In 'Full Respect' For Him
Video Of Chaiwale Uncle Running Alongside Departed Train To Sell Chai To Passenger Leaves Netizens In 'Full Respect' For Him

Despite criticism and heavy backlash, Imane Khelif received the support of International Olympic Committee and continued her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024. Algerian boxer clinched her maiden Olympic medal with gold by defeating Yang Liu of China in the women's welterweight final.

After the gold medal win, Imane Khelif changed her look in order to look more feminine amid the criticism over her gender. In a video that went viral, Algerian boxer can be seen accessorized her floral top and earrings with Olympic gold medal around her neck. It is likely to be photoshoot for a magazine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris...

Video: Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif's 'Feminine' Makeover After Gold Medal Win At Paris...

Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Returns To Domestic Cricket, Eyes Indian Comeback For Home...

Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Returns To Domestic Cricket, Eyes Indian Comeback For Home...

'I Gave My All': Breakdancer Raygun Hits Back At Criticism Over Her Viral Performance At Paris...

'I Gave My All': Breakdancer Raygun Hits Back At Criticism Over Her Viral Performance At Paris...

Spain Football Star Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed By Group Of Men In Car Park; Condition Stable:...

Spain Football Star Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed By Group Of Men In Car Park; Condition Stable:...

'I am Comfortable Batting Wherever': Steve Smith On His Position For Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India...

'I am Comfortable Batting Wherever': Steve Smith On His Position For Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India...