VIDEO: Axar Patel's Stunning Relay Catch With Shivam Dube Sends Wankhede Into Frenzy During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Axar Patel displayed a moment of fielding brilliance during the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. With England plugging away at India's score, Patel sent the in-form Will Jacks packing. Jacks tried to clear the fence and Axar took the catch, before relaying it to Dube to avoid hitting the boundary cushions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)