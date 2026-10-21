VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 MMA Bronze Medallist Suchika Tariyal Offers Medal At Hanuman Temple, Seeks Blessings | X

A heart-warming video was shared on social media in which Asian Games 2026 MMA bronze medallist Suchika Tariyal can be seen offering her medal at a Hanuman ji temple to seek blessings. The viral video highlights the importance of staying connected to one's roots, culture and values despite achieving success.

Seeks Blessings At Hanuman Temple

In the video which shows a beautiful moment of devotion, Suchika can be seen at the temple as she offers her medal. The moment reflects a gesture of gratitude and the importance of faith and tradition in celebrating achievements.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Journey

Asian Games 2026 MMA bronze medallist Suchika Tariyal won her medal in the women's traditional 60kg category in Nagoya, Japan. On September 20, 2026, she defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarter-final to assure India a medal.

Tiebreak Rule Results In Bronze

On September 21, she faced Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the semi-final, which ended in a draw. Under the competition's weight-based tiebreak rule, Teo advanced to the final because she weighed 700 grams less than Suchika. As both losing semi-finalists were awarded bronze medals, Suchika secured India's first-ever Asian Games medal in MMA.

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Don't Forget Your Roots

The video was shared by DD News with the message, "No matter how far you go, never forget where you come from." It highlights how success becomes even more meaningful when people remember their roots and the values that guide them.

Express Gratitude

Suchika's achievement at the Asian Games 2026 and the moment at the temple offer a reminder that sporting success can also be a time to express gratitude and remember what matters beyond medals and recognition.