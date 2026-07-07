VIDEO: 41-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo Defies Age With Acrobatic Effort Against Spain In FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with an acrobatic effort that nearly gave Portugal the lead during their clash against Spain, producing one of the standout moments of the first half. At 41, Ronaldo defied his age to leap off the pitch to attempt a scorpion kick only to be denied by the diving Spain keeper Unai Simon.

The chance came in the 39th minute after João Félix showed great determination to keep the ball in play at the back post. The forward nodded the ball back into the danger area, catching Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón out of position.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alert to the loose ball, Ronaldo reacted instantly and attempted an audacious flick towards the empty net with his back to goal. The 41-year-old's improvisation had the crowd on edge, but Simón recovered brilliantly, launching himself into a full-stretch diving catch to deny the Portugal captain.

Moments earlier, Félix had also chased down a loose ball on the left and poked an effort towards goal, with the deflection looping invitingly into Ronaldo's path. The veteran forward hooked the bouncing ball goalwards, only for Simón to pull off another spectacular save, theatrically hanging in the air before clutching the ball.

Although the score remained 0-0, Ronaldo's athletic attempt quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's sharp instincts and remarkable agility despite being 41 years old. The near-miss served as another reminder that the Portuguese legend remains capable of producing moments of brilliance on the biggest stage.