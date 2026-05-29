Victor Wembanyama Stars As San Antonio Spurs Crush Oklahoma City Thunder To Force Decisive Game 7 In Western Conference Finals

NBA/X

The San Antonio Spurs refused to let their season end quietly. Facing elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, the Spurs delivered their most complete performance, overpowering the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

At the center of the statement victory was rising superstar Victor Wembanyama, who responded emphatically after criticism surrounding his quiet Game 5 showing. The 7-foot-4 phenom dominated from the opening minutes, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks while energizing a roaring home crowd in San Antonio.

While Wembanyama starred, the Spurs’ supporting cast proved equally important. Stephon Castle contributed 17 points and nine assists, controlling the tempo while committing just one turnover.

Off the bench, Dylan Harper added 18 points, giving San Antonio a major spark during critical stretches. The victory sets up a dramatic Game 7 showdown Sunday morning in Oklahoma City, where the winner will advance to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

For the Spurs, the performance served as both a survival act and a reminder of their championship potential. Their balanced offense, relentless defense, and composure under pressure showcased why many believe this young core could become the NBA’s next powerhouse.