Victor Wembanyama Almost Gets Hit By Eggs Thrown Outside Spurs' Team Hotel After Heartbreaking NBA Finals Game 4 Loss | Video

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was involved in an ugly postgame incident after his team's heartbreaking 107-106 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Videos circulating on social media showed a crowd of celebrating Knicks fans gathered outside the Spurs' team hotel in Manhattan following the dramatic contest.

As Wembanyama arrived at the hotel, several individuals in the crowd appeared to throw eggs and other objects in his direction. Visuals indicated that one projectile almost struck Wembanyama while he was entering the hotel. Security personnel quickly intervened, surrounding the French superstar and escorting him safely inside as fans continued to celebrate New York's historic victory.

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The incident came just hours after the Spurs suffered one of the most painful defeats in franchise history. San Antonio had built a commanding 29-point lead before the Knicks mounted a remarkable comeback, capped by OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in that gave New York a 107-106 win and a 3-1 lead in the series.

Footage of the hotel confrontation quickly went viral online, drawing strong reactions from basketball fans. While emotions were running high following the dramatic result, many social media users criticized those responsible for throwing objects, arguing that fan celebrations should never endanger players.

With the series now shifting back to San Antonio for Game 5, Wembanyama and the Spurs face a must-win situation as they attempt to keep their championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Knicks are just one victory away from securing their first NBA title in more than five decades.