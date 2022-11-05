'Very unfortunate': Netizens react after Aussies crash out of T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch |

England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup at Sydney on Saturday.

The result eliminated defending champions Australia from the tournament.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141 for 8, riding on Pathum Nissanka's 45-ball 67 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's run-a-ball 22.

In response, England achieved the target with two balls to spare, scoring 144 for six in 19.4 overs.

Alex Hales gave a flying start to the chase with a 30-ball 47 but England suffered a collapse before Ben Stokes took the team home with an unbeaten 36-ball 42.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) and Dhananjaya de Silva (2/24) were the successful bowlers for Sri Lanka.

For England, Mark Wood (3/26) claimed three wickets, while Ben Stokes (1/24), Chris Woakes (1/24), Sam Curran (1/27) and Adil Rashid (1/16) took one each.

Netizens took to social media to share their reactions.

Here are a few reactions

Very unfortunate for #Aussies they are out of world cup as #england defeated srilanka and qualified for super 4, If india wins tomorrow pakistan goes home and then India will fight with eng in semifinal. — Tushar Chavhan (@tusuchavhan) November 5, 2022

Everyday is not sunday...and all WC are not Aussies' — Atul (@scorpionAtul) November 5, 2022

Still hurts. Aussie cricket team is one of the teams I ride pretty hard — cliffy1981 (@cliffy19811) November 5, 2022

Australia didn't came out with any plan against Afghanistan yesterday. I thought they will make 220+ runs by destroying Afghan bowling attack. But end of d day very disappointing result from Aussies. I am an Indian but a great fan of Australian cricket. — Debasish Bhaduri (@DebaDBhaduri) November 5, 2022

Now Aussies not required to travel airport.

Down next to the Sydney ground there is Taxi stand. 🚖😂 — Sahil M (@mytwit87) November 5, 2022