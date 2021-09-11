Verstappen claims pole position; As penalty-hit Bottas wins Monza Sprint at the Italian Grand Prix

Monza: Valtteri Bottas has triumphed in the second ever F1 Sprint at Monza – but it’s second-placed Max Verstappen who claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, with Bottas set to start the race from the back of the grid on Sunday after a raft of power unit changes despite a faultless drive from P1 in the 18-lap, 100km Sprint from the Finn.

Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, finished third, Lando Norris fourth, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth after starting P2.

As the lights went out, Hamilton had a nightmare start, mugged by both of the soft-shod McLarens and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly to sit sixth by the time he reached Curva Grande, as Bottas led Verstappen, the fast-starting Ricciardo and Norris – Ricciardo having passed his team mate after starting P4.

Gasly, though, had made light contact with the rear of Ricciardo at Turn 1, and as he rounded the Curva Grande, the AlphaTauri driver’s front wing went under his front wheels, Gasly spearing into the gravel and hitting the wall. The Safety Car was brought out, but not before Yuki Tsunoda and Robert Kubica made contact, Kubica spinning around.

Top five

1 Valtteri Botta (Mercedes)

2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

3 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

4 Lando Norris (McLaren)

5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:21 PM IST