Vengsarkar urges U-14 cricketers to control emotions on field |

Mumbai: “Learn to control your emotions on the ground,” said Dilip Vengsarkar at the prize distribution function of the HDFC Bank Parivartan Cup for the under-14 age group tournament at its academy’s ground at New Panvel. “I know you watch international cricketers playing matches on television. You don’t have to imitate their war dance after they take a wicket or take a catch. Try to learn good things like how they win matches for their team, their work ethics and dedication.”

Divine Cricket Academy won this tournament by beating Sports Field team by 10 runs in the thrilling finals. Sports Field team won the toss and asked their opponents to bat first. Their bowlers proved this decision right as Divine Cricket Academy team was bundled out for just 102 runs in 31.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Lucky Sakaria took 4 wickets for 16 runs and was well supported by Ronchi Terve (2/20), Om Lokhande (2/26) and Swaroop More (2/28). For Divine C.A., Yohan Barua (21), Madhav Thakre (33) and Vivaan Gurjar (16) scored valuable runs for their team as others could not get into double figures.

While chasing this target, opener Riyaan Terve of Sports Field fought a lone battle and scored 49 runs with 8 fours. But once he was back in the pavilion, the other batsmen were undone by the tight bowling from the medium-pacers duo Hrudaan Patil (3 for 9) and Madhav Thakre (3 for 8). They got good support from their aggressive fielding as they bowled out Sports Field for just 92 runs in 36.5 overs.

Read Also IPL 2026 Boost For CSK Fans! CEO Confirms MS Dhoni To Play All Matches Despite Sanju Samson Signing

The all-round show of Madhav Thakre earned him the Man of the Match award in the final as well as the Best Batsman award. Lucky Sakaria (11 wickets) was the Best Bowler, Akash Kaushik (8 catches) was the Best Fielder and Riyaan Terve (233 runs and 5 wickets), all from Sports Field, received the Best Player of the Tournament award. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, along with senior sales manager of HDFC Bank Balkaar Singh and Aditi Chaudhari, gave away the prizes.

Brief Score: Divine Cricket Academy – 102 all out in 31.1 overs (Yohaan Barua 21, Madhav Thakre 33, Vivaan Gurjar 16; Lucky Sakaria 4/16, Rancho Terve 2/20, Om Lokhande 2/26, Swaroop More 2/18) bt. Sports Field – 92 all out in 36.5 overs (Riyaan Terve 49; Hrudaan Patil 3/9, Madhav Thakre 3/8). MOM: Madhav Thakre.