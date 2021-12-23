Varun Shasthry secures top position in the Children 2 Show Jumping at Amateurs Riders Club

Varun Shasthry secured first with his horse Carisa in the Children 2 Show Jumping at Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in Mumbai.

Shasthry clocked the fastest round amongst all the players in 27.67 seconds with zero penalties under his belt. He also secured the second

position with his horse Lord Dalington, in 28.99 seconds and completed the round with zero penalties again.

M Ali and Siddhart Debgupta ranked third and fourth respectively. Ali and Debgupta clocked their rounds in 29.05 seconds and 29.88 seconds. Both of them completed the round with zero penalties

Results Children 2 Show Jumping (Normal) 1. Varun Shasthry (Carisa/0); 2. Varun Shasthry (Lord Dalington/0); 3. M Ali (Zala, 0); 4. Siddharth Debgupta (S, 0)

