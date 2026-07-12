VAR Drama! Breel Embolo Sees Red Card After Unexpected Twist In Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 QF | Video

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Breel Embolo's night ended in heartbreak after the Switzerland striker was shown a red card during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Argentina, with the dismissal coming after a controversial VAR review. The incident proved to be one of the biggest turning points of the match, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

The drama unfolded shortly after Switzerland had drawn level against the defending champions. Embolo went down inside the attacking third under what appeared to be a challenge from an Argentina defender, and the referee initially awarded a foul while also cautioning the Argentine player. However, the decision was reviewed by VAR under FIFA's new "mistaken identity" protocol.

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Following the review, officials determined there had been no contact and that Embolo had simulated the foul. The original booking for the Argentina player was rescinded, while Embolo was instead shown a yellow card for simulation. As the Swiss forward had already been booked earlier in the match, the second caution resulted in an automatic red card and his dismissal.

The decision sparked immediate controversy, with Swiss players surrounding the referee in protest and fans expressing frustration over the call. Embolo, visibly emotional, walked off the pitch in tears as Switzerland's hopes of reaching the World Cup semifinals suffered a massive blow. The dismissal quickly became one of the most talked-about incidents of the tournament.

With Switzerland reduced to 10 men, Argentina gained a significant advantage in the closing stages of the quarter-final. While debate over the referee's decision continued long after the final whistle, FIFA's application of the new VAR-assisted mistaken identity rule ensured Embolo's red card became one of the defining moments of an unforgettable World Cup knockout clash.