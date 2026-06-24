Vanshika Chaudhary & Shiva Narwal Win Silver As India Continues To Lead Medal Standings At ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 |

New Delhi, June 24, 2026: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is pleased to announce another podium finish for the Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, with India securing a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior event.

The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal delivered a composed performance to clinch the silver medal, adding another podium finish to India's impressive campaign at the championship.

With this medal, India's overall tally has now risen to 16 medals (5 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 Bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, underlining its consistency and strong performances across individual, team and mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026.