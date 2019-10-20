Valencia D'mello strikes for Immaculate Conception

Mumbai: Valencia D’Mello anchored Immaculate Conception, Borivali into the semifinals of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, in the 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds, here on Saturday.

The striker Valencia D'mello struck in the 30th minute which turned out to be the match-winner as they got the better of Future Stars SC, Mazagon.

Nobert Fernandes struck three in-a-row to power Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu to a fighting 3-2 win over Good Shepherd, Andheri in a men’s open second round encounter. Karan Sethi and Abhinav Kumar, found the net for the Good Shepherd.

In another exciting and well-contested St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu put it across Our Lady of Health ‘A’, Sahar by a tight 3-2 score line. Lester Creado, Nickel D’Souza and Manoj Updhayay chipped in a goal each, while Our Lady of Health scored through Sylveston Pereira and Oliver Castellino.

Shivendra 'trick for Sara

Sara FA rode on Shivendra Singh’s triple strike as they overpowered Friends United FC 3-2 in a keenly contested II Division of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s groud, Parel, here on Sunday.

Besides Shivendra’s fine efforts his team mates Kunal Thakur, Jeevan Wadkar contributed to the win with a goal each. A fighting Friends United scored through Prashant Palkar and Nitesh Kotian. Maurya Foundation blanked Yeshua FC 2-0. Monish Panchal and Jayesh Arerkar netting a goal apiece for the winners.

Results: II Division: FC, Malwani: 1 (Viraj M.) bt Revolution SC: 0; Sara FA: 5 (S Singh 3, K Thakur, J Wadkar) bt Friends United FC: 2 (P Palkar, N Kotian); Maurya Foundation: 2 (M Panchal, J Arerkar) bt Yeshua FC: 0.