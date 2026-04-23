Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Facial Expressions Inside Rajasthan Royals' Dugout Goes Viral During LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Clash; Video

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Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again found himself in the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, this time not for his batting but for his expressive reaction in the dugout that quickly went viral on social media.

During the high-intensity match at the Ekana Stadium, cameras panned towards the Rajasthan Royals dugout at a key moment in the game. Vaibhav, seated and closely watching the action, was seen making a noticeably animated facial expression that instantly caught the attention of viewers.

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The brief clip circulated rapidly online, with fans interpreting his reaction in different ways, some saw it as excitement over the game’s momentum, while others believed it reflected his deep involvement and competitive spirit despite not being on strike at that moment.

The moment added another layer to Vaibhav’s growing popularity in IPL 2026, where the 15-year-old has already become one of the most talked-about young talents for both his fearless batting and his natural, unfiltered personality.

Earlier in the season, Vaibhav has also gone viral for his candid interviews and pre-match habits, including his admission that he watches cartoons before games to stay relaxed and focused. His relatable demeanor has made him a fan favourite beyond just his on-field performances.