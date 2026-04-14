Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sticks His Tongue Out In A Cheeky Manner During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video

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The IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad wasn’t just about high scores and dramatic wickets, it also delivered a light-hearted moment that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Young RR batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen in a playful mood while sitting in the dugout during the match. As RR assistant coach Trevor Penney was engaged in a serious conversation with the commentators on the sidelines, the camera briefly panned towards the Royals’ dugout. In that moment, Suryavanshi cheekily stuck his tongue out at the camera, adding a touch of humor amid the tense contest.

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The spontaneous gesture quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the youngster’s carefree attitude despite the high-pressure situation. It offered a refreshing contrast to the intensity on the field, where Rajasthan were struggling in their chase after Sunrisers Hyderabad had posted a massive total.

Suryavanshi, who has been one of the emerging stars of the season, has already built a reputation for his fearless batting. However, this off-field moment showcased his personality beyond cricket, playful, relaxed, and unbothered by the spotlight.