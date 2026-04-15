Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hides His Face With A Towel While Serving Drinks During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video

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Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a light-hearted moment during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, as he was seen playfully hiding his face with a towel while carrying drinks for his teammates near the boundary line.

The amusing incident occurred when Suryavanshi was involved in assisting the support staff by distributing drinks to players. While doing so, he appeared to shy away from the cameras, covering his face with a towel in a humorous attempt to avoid attention, drawing smiles from teammates and fans alike.

Moments like these often become fan favourites in the IPL, where intense competition is frequently balanced by such candid and human interactions. Suryavanshi’s brief towel-covered cameo quickly circulated among spectators, adding to the buzz around the encounter.

The match itself between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals remained competitive on the field, but it was this charming off-the-ball moment that stood out as one of the most talked-about highlights of the game.