Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Team India Debut Reportedly At Risk As Belfast Unrest Disrupts Ireland Series Plans

X

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be forced to wait longer for his India debut as civil unrest in Belfast has cast uncertainty over the upcoming T20I series between India national cricket team and Ireland cricket team.

The 15-year-old batting prodigy, who recently earned his maiden national call-up, was expected to make his international debut during the two-match series later this month, but growing security concerns have put the fixtures under scrutiny.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid concerns over public disorder in Belfast, Cricket Ireland issued a statement saying it is closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions regarding fixtures in consultation with authorities. The board stressed that the safety of players, officials and supporters remains its top priority.

The unrest has already led to the cancellation of some domestic cricket events, raising questions over whether the India-Ireland series can proceed as scheduled. However, Cricket Ireland has not announced any changes to the international fixtures so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up after a record-breaking IPL season and is widely expected to make his senior international debut during the Ireland series if the matches go ahead.