Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Sweet Reaction To Kavya Maran's Handshake Goes Viral As RR Secures 47-Run Win Over SRH | Video

IPL/X

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again won hearts during the IPL 2026 Eliminator, not just for his explosive batting but also for his humble gesture after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The teenage sensation played one of the finest knocks of the season, smashing a stunning 97 runs off just 29 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated SRH by 47 runs to stay alive in the tournament. Sooryavanshi’s innings was filled with fearless strokeplay, towering sixes and breathtaking timing, leaving fans and experts in complete awe.

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However, it was his sweet post-match interaction with Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran that quickly went viral on social media. After the match ended, Kavya was seen congratulating Rajasthan Royals players near the boundary ropes. When she reached Sooryavanshi, the youngster greeted her with a big smile and respectfully shook hands with her in a wholesome moment that instantly grabbed fans’ attention online.

The video of the interaction spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans praising Sooryavanshi for remaining grounded despite delivering a record-breaking performance on one of the biggest stages of the tournament. Many users called the moment “pure” and “heartwarming,” while others admired the youngster’s humility and calm personality.

Sooryavanshi’s knock completely changed the game for Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old dominated the SRH bowling attack from the very beginning and looked unstoppable throughout his stay at the crease. His innings included 12 massive sixes and several boundaries as he narrowly missed out on a memorable century.