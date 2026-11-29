Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Surprising Reaction Goes Viral As Young Fan Tries To Touch His Feet | dubaicricket_fan_official/Instagram

Indian cricket's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to enjoy immense popularity among fans, but a recent interaction with a young admirer left him visibly startled. A video capturing the adorable moment has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Sooryavanshi can be seen posing for a photograph with a young fan. However, just after getting the picture clicked, the child suddenly bends down and attempts to touch the cricketer's feet as a mark of respect.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Surprising Reaction Goes Viral As Young Fan Tries To Touch His Feet

The unexpected gesture catches Sooryavanshi off guard, with the youngster's action seemingly startling him for a moment. The left-handed batter appeared surprised by the fan's gesture, making for an amusing yet heartwarming interaction.

The incident highlights the admiration Sooryavanshi has garnered at such a young age. Despite being a teenager himself, the Rajasthan Royals star has already become an inspiration for several young cricket enthusiasts.

Sooryavanshi shot to fame with his sensational performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his fearless batting and ability to take on experienced bowlers grabbed headlines. His growing popularity among cricket fans reflects the excitement surrounding one of India's most promising young talents.

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