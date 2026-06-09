Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Aggressive Start Ends Prematurely As India A Suffers Early Blow Against Sri Lanka A In Dambulla

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a short stay at the crease during India A's clash against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, departing after scoring 14 runs off just 12 deliveries.

Opening the innings for India A, Sooryavanshi looked positive from the outset and showcased glimpses of his attacking intent. The left-handed batter played a couple of confident strokes during his brief knock, keeping the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. However, just as he appeared set to build a bigger innings, Sri Lanka A struck an important early breakthrough.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The teenager's dismissal came at a crucial stage, ending what had been a promising start. Having faced only 12 balls, Sooryavanshi managed 14 runs before being sent back to the pavilion, leaving India A in search of stability at the top of the order.

The innings was another valuable learning experience for the highly-rated youngster, who continues to attract attention with his performances at the domestic and youth levels. Despite the early exit, selectors and fans remain excited about his potential, with the talented batter regarded as one of India's brightest prospects.

While the scorecard may show only 14 runs next to his name, Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach once again highlighted the fearless style that has made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country.