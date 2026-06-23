Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet Before Receiving His Team India Jersey | Video

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Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won hearts with a touching display of humility before receiving his Team India jersey in his hotel room. The youngster, who has been making waves with his performances, shared an emotional moment with the Indian team's support staff during a special jersey presentation ceremony.

As the eagerly awaited moment arrived, Sooryavanshi first walked up to throwdown specialist Raghu and touched his feet as a mark of respect. The gesture reflected the values of gratitude and humility that remain deeply rooted in Indian sporting culture. It was a moment that immediately caught the attention of fans.

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Raghu has been an integral part of the Indian cricket setup for years, helping batters prepare through countless training sessions behind the scenes. While support staff members rarely find themselves in the spotlight, their contributions play a crucial role in a team's success. Sooryavanshi's gesture acknowledged the efforts of a man who has helped many cricketers improve their game.

Following the heartfelt exchange, Sooryavanshi was presented with his Team India jersey, marking a major milestone in his young career. Receiving the national jersey is a dream for every aspiring cricketer, and the occasion carried extra significance as the youngster prepared to represent the country at the highest level.

The incident quickly resonated with fans, who praised Sooryavanshi for his maturity and respect towards those who work tirelessly behind the scenes. His act served as a reminder that while talent and success are essential in sport, humility and appreciation for others remain equally important qualities for any athlete.