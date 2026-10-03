Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Feet After Team India Win Asian Games Gold Against Pakistan | Video

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Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a heartwarming moment with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah after India clinched the gold medal in the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026.

Following India’s 19-run victory over Pakistan in the final, Jay Shah congratulated the Indian players during the medal ceremony. As Shah interacted with the members of the gold-medal-winning squad, Sooryavanshi touched his feet, a traditional gesture of respect towards an elder.

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The moment quickly caught attention during the celebrations, with the young cricketer showing his respect to Shah as the ICC Chairman congratulated the Indian players on their achievement. Sooryavanshi was part of India’s campaign that culminated in gold after a successful run at the Asian Games.

India posted a formidable 211/6 in their 20 overs in the final. Pakistan fought back with 192/6 in their allotted 20 overs, but India held their nerve to secure a 19-run victory and claim the gold medal.

The victory marked another memorable moment for Indian cricket at the Asian Games. The players celebrated their triumph after defeating Pakistan, while the medal ceremony brought the Indian contingent together to receive their gold medals.

Among the celebrations, Sooryavanshi’s gesture towards Shah emerged as a notable moment, adding an emotional touch to India’s gold-medal celebrations in Aichi-Nagoya.