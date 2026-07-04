Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes His First International Six Against Jofra Archer's 148 Kmph Delivery In IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes His First International Six Against Jofra Archer's 148 Kmph Delivery In IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an instant impact on his India debut by hitting his first international six during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. Vaibhav managed to play a late scoop shot against Jofra Archer's delivery which clocked at 148 kmph.

The 15-year-old reached the milestone in style, taking on England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Facing a back-of-a-length delivery, Sooryavanshi moved away, got down on one knee and lifted the ball over the wicketkeeper's head for a maximum.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The shot marked the youngster's first six in international cricket and drew loud cheers from the crowd in Manchester. The video of the clean strike quickly began circulating on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooryavanshi became India's youngest-ever international debutant in the match after replacing Sanju Samson in the playing XI. His fearless six against one of England's quickest bowlers gave fans an early glimpse of the talent that has generated so much excitement.