Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores FASTEST Fifty Of IPL 2026 In Brutal Six-Hitting Show Against RCB | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi equalled his own record for the fastest half-century of IPL 2026 with a stunning six-hitting show against RCB on Friday. Chasing 202, Sooryavanshi went out all guns blazing to reach his half-century in 15 balls, his second of the season. The fastest 50 of the season also belonged to the 15-year-old, who equalled it once again on Friday.

Fastest fifty by an Indian in IPL (by balls)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

15 - Yusuf Pathan (KKR) vs SRH, Kolkata, 2014

15 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs CSK, Guwahati, 2026

15 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs RCB, Guwahati, 2026

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Vaibhav does it again

Chasing 202, Rajasthan Royals needed a fast start. Despite the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal early, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi did not curb his instincts, going on a boundary-hitting show at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

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He started off with a check drive of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, before tearing into Abhinandan Singh. Josh Hazlewood also taken apart, with Vaibha smashing a hat-trick of boundaries with a six to take him for 18 in just 4 balls. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, having struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.