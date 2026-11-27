Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Questions Umpire Over Decision To Reject India A's LBW Appeal | _backtolobby/X

A heated moment unfolded during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A in Doha on Thursday, November 26, after the on-field umpire turned down a crucial LBW appeal against Sri Lankan opener Lasith Croospulle. India A captain Tilak Varma, youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and bowler Shahbaz Ahmed were visibly frustrated with the decision, with the incident quickly grabbing attention.

The incident took place in the 24th over of Sri Lanka A's 318-run chase. Shahbaz Ahmed bowled a skiddy delivery on a good length that struck Croospulle on the pads as the batter attempted to flick it towards the leg side. Convinced that they had their man, Shahbaz immediately appealed for LBW, with Sooryavanshi and Tilak joining him in the appeal. However, the umpire remained unmoved and signalled not out.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Questions Umpire Over Decision To Reject India A's LBW Appeal

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What followed was a noticeable exchange between the Indian players and the umpire. Sooryavanshi, who was stationed at short third man, immediately approached the official and appeared to question whether Croospulle had managed an inside edge before the ball struck his pads. Tilak, who was equally unhappy with the decision, subsequently asked the youngster to move away from the umpire. Meanwhile, Shahbaz was left stunned, holding his head in disbelief after his appeal was rejected.

Replays of the incident made it difficult to establish conclusively whether Croospulle had got an inside edge. If there was no contact with the bat, the delivery appeared close enough to raise serious questions over the decision. However, the umpire reportedly indicated that the ball was going down the leg side. The brief exchange added to the tension during Sri Lanka A's dominant run chase.

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