Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pulls Off Stunning DRS Call After Taking Charge In Ishan Kishan's Absence | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pulls Off Stunning DRS Call | BCCI Domestic/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased remarkable maturity at just 15 years of age as he made a spot-on DRS call during the Duleep Trophy semifinal between East Zone and Central Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday. The youngster was handed the captaincy after regular skipper Ishan Kishan left the field with an injury, putting Sooryavanshi in charge of the side.

The crucial moment came when Central Zone were 99/3 after 39.1 overs. Mukesh Kumar bowled to set batter Aryan Juyal, with the East Zone players appealing for a caught-behind dismissal. However, the on-field umpire rejected the appeal, leaving Sooryavanshi with a difficult decision.

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Fielding at slip, the 15-year-old initially appeared unsure about whether East Zone should review the decision. After consulting with his teammates and trusting his instincts, Sooryavanshi opted to take the DRS with just three seconds remaining on the review timer. It proved to be a brilliant call.

The UltraEdge technology showed a clear spike as the ball passed Juyal's bat, prompting the third umpire to overturn the original decision. Juyal was dismissed for 46 off 113 deliveries, giving East Zone a crucial breakthrough. Sooryavanshi's teammates immediately celebrated the successful review, with the youngster visibly delighted by his decision.

The moment further underlined the growing reputation of Sooryavanshi, who has rapidly emerged as one of India's most exciting young cricketers. He was named East Zone's vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy despite being surrounded by considerably more experienced players. His leadership opportunity arrived unexpectedly after Kishan's injury, and he has responded with confidence.