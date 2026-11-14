Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forgets Bihar's Playing XI Combination, Gives Hilarious Reply To Toss Presenter | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forgets Bihar's Playing XI Combination | Star Sports/X

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed attention, but this time for a hilarious moment during Bihar's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Saurashtra on Saturday, November 14.

Sooryavanshi, who created history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket, left the toss presenter amused with his unexpected response during the pre-match interaction.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forgets Bihar's Playing XI Combination

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the toss, the presenter asked the 15-year-old, "What's your combination for today?" Sooryavanshi took a few seconds to think before coming up with a hilarious reply: "Bhool Gaye, Sir!" His innocent and spontaneous response brought a light-hearted moment to the toss presentation and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

The incident came on a historic day for Sooryavanshi, who made his captaincy debut for Bihar at just 15 years and 232 days. He won the toss and elected to bat first against Saurashtra, led by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

However, the youngster's record-breaking day did not go entirely as planned with the bat. Sooryavanshi managed just 18 runs before being dismissed by Chetan Sakariya, missing out on a bigger contribution in his first match as Bihar captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the early dismissal, Sooryavanshi's hilarious exchange with the toss presenter provided one of the most entertaining moments of the contest. The youngster continues to attract attention with his performances and personality as he makes rapid strides in Indian cricket.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!