Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fixes Abhishek Sharma's Hairstyle During Trophy Celebration After Team India's Series Win | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fixes Abhishek Sharma's Hairstyle During Trophy Celebration | Cric_Mukku/X

India’s T20I series victory over Afghanistan was followed by a light-hearted moment involving young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma during the trophy celebration.

As the Indian players gathered for the celebrations after completing a 3-0 series sweep, Sooryavanshi was seen fixing Abhishek’s hairstyle. The amusing interaction between the two cricketers caught the attention of fans and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fixes Abhishek Sharma's Hairstyle During Trophy Celebration

In the video, Sooryavanshi can be seen casually adjusting Abhishek’s hair while the Indian opener stood with his teammates during the trophy ceremony. The playful moment offered a glimpse of the camaraderie within the Indian dressing room.

Abhishek has emerged as an exciting name in India’s T20 setup, while Sooryavanshi has also attracted significant attention as one of the youngest players in the Indian cricketing setup. Their interaction during the celebrations showcased the friendly atmosphere among the players.

India capped off the Afghanistan series with a 3-0 victory, and the trophy celebrations provided several memorable moments for fans. Among them, Sooryavanshi fixing Abhishek’s hairstyle stood out as one of the more amusing moments from the celebrations.