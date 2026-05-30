Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fights Back Tears As Rajasthan Royals Suffers Crushing Defeat Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 | Video

IPL/X

The IPL 2026 journey came to a heartbreaking end for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the young batter was seen fighting back tears after Rajasthan Royals suffered a crushing defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

The emotional scenes unfolded moments after Gujarat Titans completed a dominant chase to secure their place in the IPL 2026 final. Cameras captured the 15-year-old prodigy looking visibly upset, with tears in his eyes as Rajasthan's dream of lifting the trophy came to an end. The heartbreaking moment quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the youngster's passion and commitment to the team.

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Sooryavanshi had given Rajasthan Royals plenty of hope earlier in the evening with another breathtaking innings. The left-hander played with remarkable maturity beyond his years, smashing 96 runs and narrowly missing out on what would have been a memorable century in one of the biggest matches of the season. His fearless strokeplay helped Rajasthan recover from early setbacks and post a challenging total of 214 runs. However, despite his heroics, the Royals were unable to defend the score.

Gujarat Titans responded emphatically through their opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo stitched together a massive opening partnership that put Rajasthan under pressure from the outset. Gill led from the front with a stunning century, while Sudharsan provided crucial support as Gujarat chased down the target with ease to book a spot in the final.

As Gujarat celebrated their victory, the spotlight also fell on the emotional Sooryavanshi. The youngster's teary-eyed reaction reflected the pain of falling just one step short of the final despite producing one of the finest innings of the playoffs. His disappointment resonated with fans, many of whom flooded social media with messages of support and encouragement.