Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls For Just 18 Runs On Record-Breaking Captaincy Debut, Disappoints Fans In Bihar's SMAT Opener | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls For Just 18 Runs On Record-Breaking Captaincy Debut | BCCI/X

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history on Saturday, November 14, by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history. However, the 15-year-old's record-breaking captaincy debut did not go as planned with the bat as he was dismissed for just 18 runs against Saurashtra in Bihar's opening fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Aged just 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi achieved the remarkable milestone when he walked out for the toss at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Bihar had appointed the left-handed batter as captain for their opening two matches of the domestic T20 competition. He won the toss and elected to bat first against a Saurashtra side led by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls For Just 18 Runs On Record-Breaking Captaincy Debut

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooryavanshi began his innings with an aggressive approach, making his intentions clear by smashing a boundary off the very first delivery he faced. The youngster looked keen to capitalise on the powerplay and continued taking on the Saurashtra bowling attack.

Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya got the better of him after Sooryavanshi mistimed a shot and sent the ball straight into the bowler's hands. He departed for 18 runs, leaving Bihar struggling at 35/2 in 4.5 overs.

For Sooryavanshi, the SMAT opener turned out to be a mixed day. While he created history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket, his brief stay at the crease meant he could not celebrate the milestone with a big batting performance.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!