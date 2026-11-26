Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Replicate Double-Century Heroics | X

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to replicate his incredible double-century heroics in the semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka A on Thursday, November 26. The 15-year-old left-handed batter was dismissed for 40 runs off 27 deliveries by Janith Liyanage after providing India A with a promising start.

Sooryavanshi, who had taken the cricketing world by storm with his breathtaking batting performance in India's previous match against the United Arab Emirates, was expected to deliver another explosive innings in the knockout encounter. However, the youngster could not convert his start into a big score as Sri Lanka A managed to break his resistance.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Replicate Double-Century Heroics

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In India's final group-stage fixture against the UAE, Sooryavanshi produced a sensational display of power-hitting, smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries. His remarkable knock featured 28 sixes and seven boundaries as India A chased down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, securing a commanding seven-wicket victory.

The innings had raised expectations ahead of the semi-final, with the youngster emerging as one of India's biggest batting threats in the tournament. However, Sri Lanka A came prepared for the challenge and ensured that Sooryavanshi's stay at the crease was relatively short.

Despite missing out on another big score, his 40-run contribution provided India A with a useful start in a crucial knockout fixture. With a place in the final at stake, the Indian batting line-up will now look to capitalise on the foundation laid by the teenage opener.

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