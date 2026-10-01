Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs After Quickfire 38 Runs Off 21 Balls In Semi-Final At Asian Games

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs After Quickfire 38 Runs Off 21 Balls | SonyLiv/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick impact for India before being dismissed for 38 runs off 21 balls in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

The teenage batter provided India with an aggressive start, scoring at a brisk rate before his innings came to an end after 21 deliveries. His knock included a flurry of attacking strokes as India looked to build a strong total after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

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Sooryavanshi was included in India's squad for the Asian Games alongside established names such as Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. The 15-year-old has already attracted significant attention after becoming the youngest player and youngest centurion in IPL history.

India entered the semi-final after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with the defending champions progressing on the basis of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Sri Lanka similarly advanced after their quarter-final against Nepal was washed out.

The winner of the India-Sri Lanka semi-final will face Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match, after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final.