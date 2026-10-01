Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs After Quickfire 38 Runs Off 21 Balls In Semi-Final At Asian Games

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick impact for India before being dismissed for 38 runs off 21 balls in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.
The teenage batter provided India with an aggressive start, scoring at a brisk rate before his innings came to an end after 21 deliveries. His knock included a flurry of attacking strokes as India looked to build a strong total after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Sooryavanshi was included in India's squad for the Asian Games alongside established names such as Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. The 15-year-old has already attracted significant attention after becoming the youngest player and youngest centurion in IPL history.
India entered the semi-final after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with the defending champions progressing on the basis of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Sri Lanka similarly advanced after their quarter-final against Nepal was washed out.
The winner of the India-Sri Lanka semi-final will face Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match, after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final.