Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking display of power-hitting against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), smashing a sensational 16-ball half-century in a brutal batting assault. The young Indian batting sensation sent the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt, bringing up his fifty with an astonishing eight sixes inside three overs.

Sooryavanshi show in Doha

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The 15-year-old did not have the best of outings in the Rising Stars Asia Cup so far with low scores against Nepal and Pakistan A. Coming to the UAE clash, Sooryavanshi was in no mood to let up and went on a six-hitting spree in Doha.

The left-hander hit a hat-trick off sixes in the first over and then did not look back. In the second over, he hit a rare boundary and hit a couple of more sixes. The third over saw him hit three more sixes, reaching his half-century in just 16 deliveries. Incredibly, the teenager had hit 8 sixes offering no mercy to the UAE bowlers.