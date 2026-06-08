Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Asked To Practice Defensive Shots, But Soon Returns To His Natural Game During Net Session In Sri Lanka | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Asked To Practice Defensive Shots, But Soon Returns To His Natural Game During Net Session In Sri Lanka | X

Hambantota, June 8: Ahead of the India A game in Sri Lanka, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appeared to be focusing on a different aspect of his batting during a nets session. With Sri Lankan pitches generally tending to be a bit slow, the young batter was reportedly asked to work on his defensive game and spend some time practicing solid defense.

For the first few deliveries that he faced in the nets, Sooryavanshi did exactly that. He stayed watchful, defended the ball carefully and looked committed to working on the defensive side of his game before the upcoming match.

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However, it did not take long for his natural batting instincts to take over. After defending the first few balls, Sooryavanshi could not stick to defense for much longer. The young batter soon began looking to play his shots and showed the attacking approach that has become a major part of his game.

Once he switched gears, there was no looking back. Sooryavanshi started practicing big shots and began going after the bowlers in the nets. Instead of continuing with a defensive approach, he looked to attack and play aggressive strokes whenever he got the opportunity. A video of the practice session has gone viral on social media and the internet users are reacting widely.

As the practice session progressed, the focus shifted almost entirely to power-hitting. Suryavanshi was seen attempting big shots on nearly every ball, turning the nets into an entertaining display of attacking batting. While the session may have started with defense in mind, it quickly became a showcase of the fearless strokeplay that the youngster simply could not resist.