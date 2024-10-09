Uttarakhand Confident Of Hosting National & Winter Games In A Good Way: IOA Boss PT Usha After Meeting CM Dhami; Video

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha recently met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi to discuss the state's readiness to host the National Games and Winter Games. This meeting highlights Uttarakhand's growing prominence as a hub for sports and its preparedness to take on large-scale sporting events.

Following the meeting, PT Usha expressed her optimism and satisfaction with the discussions, noting the state's confidence in its ability to organise the events successfully.

"I am happy that the Uttarakhand CM is ready and confident for hosting the National Games and Winter Games in a good way," Usha said. Her comments reflect the faith that the Indian sporting community has in Uttarakhand’s infrastructure and commitment to promoting sports, particularly winter sports, in the country.

Uttarakhand, known for its scenic landscapes and mountainous terrain, is a fitting venue for winter sports, offering natural conditions for games like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. The state's potential as a winter sports destination has been recognized over the years, and hosting the Winter Games could put it on the map as a key player in India’s sporting future. Meanwhile, the National Games, a multi-sport event held at the national level, will bring a wide range of athletes to the state, showcasing its capacity to handle diverse sporting disciplines.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been vocal about his government's intent to promote sports tourism and position Uttarakhand as a sporting destination. Hosting such high-profile events would not only boost the state's sports culture but also its economy, with an influx of athletes, tourists, and sports enthusiasts.

The collaboration between the IOA and Uttarakhand’s government marks a promising step forward in India’s quest to nurture talent and infrastructure in both national and winter sports.