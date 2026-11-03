UTMB World Series Sets Its Sights On India With New Strategic Local Partnership | File photo

Delhi, India/Chamonix, France: The world’s leading trail running circuit, the UTMB® World Series, announce today a strategic collaboration with new local partner Yoska, combining its long-standing experience in organising world-class trail running events with the local expertise and community reach of an established Indian .

Connecting with local communities while opening trail running to a wider audience

Through this agreement, UTMB World Series and Yoska aim to bring the UTMB experience closer to India’s growing trail running and outdoor community, with further announcements regarding upcoming events to follow soon.

Beyond engaging the existing trail running community, the initiative also aims to introduce the sport to a wider audience in India, making trail running more accessible and inspiring more people to discover the experience of running in nature and connecting local runners with UTMB World Series’s global community.

Discovering the diversity of India’s landscapes through trail running

From the Himalayan foothills to the Ghats (mountain chains) of western & eastern India, mountains, forests, hills and coastlines in India offer a rich variety of landscapes to explore on foot. Beyond its remarkable natural diversity, India’s trails offer a gateway to the country’s rich cultural heritage, local traditions and mountain communities. Through this collaboration, the two partners will help shine a light on these unique landscapes and the people who bring them to life, connecting more runners with the natural and cultural richness of India.

A Growing Trail Running Community

With more than 16,600 runners listed in the UTMB World Series database, including nearly 5,000 holding a valid UTMB Index, and 144 UTMB Index races held in the country, India’s trail running community is steadily expanding, driving growing demand for trail running events on home soil.

Participation by Indian runners in UTMB World Series events has also more than doubled over the past two years, with most currently racing at events across Asia. A significant growth highlights the increasing appetite for trail running in India and the potential for further development in this dynamic and evolving market.

“India’s trail running community is growing rapidly, with runners until now having to travel abroad to experience a UTMB World Series event. As we continue to expand our global network of events and make the UTMB experience more accessible to runners around the world, we believe in working hand in hand with local partners who are deeply rooted in their communities and bring an in-depth understanding of their region and culture.

Yoska has demonstrated a strong commitment to building endurance sports communities in India, making them a natural partner for UTMB World Series.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership, with a shared ambition to showcase India’s extraordinary landscapes and rich cultural heritage through trail running. We look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the months ahead.” – Florian Lamblin, executive director UTMB International.

“Bringing the UTMB World Series to India in future years was an important milestone for the country’s trail running community. There is something truly special about the trail-running community. It is a community built on a shared love for the outdoors, a respect for nature, and a bond that goes beyond the finish line. Experiencing the UTMB World Series in Mont-Blanc, France, and running my first UTMB Series race in Malaysia brought this home to me.” - said Deepak Raj, CEO & Founder, Yoska.

He adds: “At Yoska, our journey has always been about creating experiences and opening up more avenues for people to participate in sport, connect with communities and lead healthier lives. Bringing the UTMB World Series to India is a very special milestone for us. It is an opportunity to showcase the incredible beauty of India’s landscapes, inspire more people to experience the outdoors, and build a stronger connection between people, nature and the running community.”