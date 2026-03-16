'Usko IPL Bhi Khelna Hai': Netizens Go Wild As Fans Mob Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Selfies At BCCI Naman Awards

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Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the centre of attention at the BCCI Naman Awards as fans swarmed him for selfies and photos, creating a viral moment online.

Clips from the ceremony show Suryavanshi patiently posing for enthusiastic fans, highlighting his growing popularity despite his young age. Social media quickly picked up the moment, with netizens joking and commenting, “Usko IPL bhi khelna hai,” a playful nod to the youngster’s upcoming season with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026.

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Suryavanshi is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, and the excitement among fans suggests that the young star will be one of the players to watch in the tournament. The viral clip once again highlighted the growing hype around one of India’s most promising teenage cricketers.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident further showcased the massive fan following of Suryavanshi. From his fearless batting on the field to the overwhelming reception off it, the teenage star continues to capture hearts and headlines alike.