US–Iran–Israel War: Will Formula 1 Bahrain & Saudi Grand Prix Get Postponed Due To Ongoing Global Tensions?

F1/X

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has raised serious concerns over the future of two early races on the 2026 Formula One calendar: the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. According to the Sky Sports reports, F1 officials have indicated that if either race is cancelled due to escalating tensions in the region, they are unlikely to be replaced with alternative venues. The races are currently scheduled for April, but security concerns and logistical challenges have cast uncertainty over whether they will take place.

The tensions stem from the broader conflict involving Iran following military strikes linked to the United States and Israel, which has increased instability across parts of the Gulf. Recent missile and drone attacks in the region have raised safety concerns for teams, staff and spectators, making it difficult for organisers to guarantee safe race conditions. Formula One authorities have emphasized that safety remains their top priority while they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If the races are cancelled, the 2026 F1 season could be reduced from its planned 24 races to 22, as replacing the events on short notice is considered impractical. Alternative circuits in Europe were reportedly discussed, but logistical issues, limited preparation time and financial considerations make substitutions unlikely. As a result, the championship calendar may simply feature a longer break between races if the Middle East rounds cannot go ahead. The final decision is expected to be made closer to the race dates, with teams and organisers continuing to evaluate the evolving geopolitical situation in the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Impact on the Championship

A cancellation would create a significant gap in the early part of the season between the Japanese Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix. Despite the potential disruption, officials believe the championship could still meet its commercial commitments even with fewer races.

For now, the situation remains fluid as the sport waits for greater clarity on the geopolitical developments affecting the region. With the 2026 season already underway, the final decision on the Middle Eastern races is expected in the coming weeks as Formula One balances sporting priorities with global security concerns.