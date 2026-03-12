US–Iran–Israel War: US President Donald Trump Endorses Jake Paul For Future Political Run During Kentucky Rally Amid Global Tensions; Video

Happy Punch/X

Amid ongoing global tensions and conflict, US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed internet personality and boxer Jake Paul during a campaign rally in Kentucky. Speaking to supporters, Trump invited Paul on stage and praised his determination and popularity, telling the crowd that Paul could have a future in politics. Trump said that if Paul ever decided to run for office, he would give him his “complete and total endorsement,” drawing cheers from those attending the rally.

Trump’s remarks came at a time when international attention is heavily focused on ongoing war and geopolitical instability, making the endorsement a notable moment during a politically charged period. While the rally mainly focused on domestic political issues, Trump highlighted Paul’s rise from social media fame to professional boxing, calling him a “tough fighter” who has built a strong public following. The endorsement also reflects the growing intersection between celebrity culture and politics in the United States.

Paul briefly addressed the crowd as well, thanking Trump and encouraging people to stand up for their beliefs and participate in political discussions. Although he has not announced any formal plans to run for office, Trump’s public support sparked speculation about whether the influencer-turned-boxer could eventually pursue a political career. For now, the moment stands as another example of how high-profile public figures continue to influence political conversations in the U.S. during a period of global uncertainty.