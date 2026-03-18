US–Iran–Israel War: PCB Confirms Australian Players' Participation Ahead Of PSL 2026 Amid Global Tensions

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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed concerns over the travel plans of overseas players for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, assuring fans and franchises that all arrangements are in place despite ongoing conflicts in the Gulf region and heightened tensions along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.

The 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin on March 26, promising an action-packed season that will showcase the country’s top domestic talent alongside an increased number of international players, particularly from Australia.

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A PCB insider refuted reports that Australian cricketers had reservations about travelling to Pakistan. “All travel arrangements and plans are in place and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week,” the source said, highlighting the board’s confidence in hosting international talent safely.

Recent media reports had suggested that the Australian government had advised its players against travelling to Peshawar, where just one PSL match is scheduled, due to the city’s proximity to the Afghanistan border. The PCB source, however, emphasized that the board has successfully navigated bigger challenges in the past and is fully prepared for this year’s tournament.

Australian players participating in PSL 2026

Several high-profile Australian cricketers are set to feature, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Phillipe, Riley Meredith, and Ben McDermott. Their participation is expected to elevate the tournament’s competitive quality and global appeal.

This season of the PSL will also see structural changes, with the tournament expanding to eight teams instead of six. For the second consecutive year, the league will overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins just three days after the PSL kickoff, adding an extra layer of scheduling complexity and global attention.

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As anticipation builds, the PCB’s assurances aim to instill confidence among players, franchises, and fans, ensuring that PSL 2026 delivers high-octane cricket and memorable moments despite regional uncertainties.