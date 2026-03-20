US–Iran–Israel War: ECB Faces Unexpected Crisis Of Dukes Ball Shortage As Global Tensions Impact English Cricket

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The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is now having an unexpected ripple effect on international sport, with English cricket emerging as an unlikely casualty. The England and Wales Cricket Board is reportedly facing a major challenge ahead of the upcoming English cricket season due to disruptions linked to the war, raising concerns about how domestic and international matches will be conducted in the coming months.

According to reports, the conflict has disrupted supply chains, particularly affecting the availability of the iconic Dukes cricket balls used in England. These balls are an essential part of the country’s cricketing ecosystem, widely used in Test matches and county competitions. The ECB is believed to have only about half of its usual stock for the upcoming summer, creating uncertainty as teams prepare for a busy season that includes both domestic tournaments and international fixtures.

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The shortage has been attributed to logistical challenges triggered by the war in the Middle East. While Dukes balls are made using British leather and processed in England, parts of the production and transportation chain pass through regions affected by the conflict. Disruptions to freight routes and rising shipping costs have slowed deliveries, leaving cricket authorities scrambling to manage supplies.

The potential shortage has raised concerns among county clubs, which rely heavily on a steady supply of cricket balls throughout the long English season. Reports suggest some teams might need to ration their usage if the situation does not improve soon. However, the ECB has attempted to calm fears, stating that proactive measures, including bulk purchases earlier in the year, have helped ensure that counties receive their allocations for the start of the season.

Despite the reassurances, the situation highlights how global conflicts can unexpectedly affect sports far removed from the battlefield. With the English cricket summer approaching, officials will be closely monitoring supply chains to avoid disruptions to matches and tournaments. The episode has also sparked wider discussions about the vulnerability of sporting infrastructure to international events, even when the impact may initially seem unlikely.