USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Why Was Team India Handed 5 Extra Runs? USA's Mistake Explained

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stitched a match-winning stand. | (Credits: Twitter)

A key moment took place during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and the United States of America (USA) that could be decisive for the former. The Men in Blue were awarded 5 runs as the USA incurred a penalty as the fans were wondering why it was done so.

The reason behind the penalty was that the home side took over a minute thrice in the innings to start a new over. A chat ensued between umpire Paul Reiffel and skipper Aaron Jones following which the announcement came about. The stop-clock rule was unveiled in March 2024, under which the fielding team will receive two warnings after which a five-run penalty will be imposed.