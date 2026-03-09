'US Will Take Them': Donald Trump Offers Asylum To Iran Women's Soccer Team If Australia Denies | X

Washington DC, March 9: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to provide asylum to the members of the Iran Women's National Football Team, saying the players could face serious danger of they are forced to return to Iran. The team was in Australia to participate in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Donald Trump said that it would be a "terrible humanitarian mistake" if Australia allows the team to be sent back to Iran. He claimed that the players could be at risk and urged the Australian PM to allow them to stay in the country.

Trump also said that if Australia does not grant them asylum, the United States will take them in their protection.

Donald Trump to his official social media account on Truth Social and said, "Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The controversy began when the Iran Women's National Football Team players declined to sing the national anthem in protest against the Islamic Republic regime. The Iranian state media criticised the young players and also declared them unpatriotic towards their country.

There are reports that the Iranian players signaled 'SOS' from their bus during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia. They displayed a message requesting for help and stopping them from returning to Iran.