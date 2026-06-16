US President Donald Trump Removes Chain Gifted By Josh Hokit After UFC Fighter's Controversial Remark On Michelle Obama Draws Backlash | Video

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What was meant to be a celebratory moment at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House lawn quickly turned awkward after President Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit following a controversial post-fight interview.

Hokit had just secured a dominant victory over Derrick Lewis at the UFC event, which was held as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations and coincided with Trump's 80th birthday. After the win, the undefeated heavyweight grabbed headlines not only for his performance inside the cage but also for remarks he made during post-fight interviews that sparked widespread criticism.

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During the celebrations, Hokit was seen interacting with Trump and even placed a chain around the president's neck. However, footage that quickly circulated online appeared to show Trump removing the chain shortly afterward, a moment that many viewers interpreted as an attempt to distance himself from the fighter after the controversy erupted. The clip rapidly gained traction across social media, becoming one of the most discussed moments from the event.

The controversy stemmed from comments Hokit made about former First Lady Michelle Obama during post-fight interviews. The remarks drew criticism from fans, politicians and figures within the MMA community.

As a result, attention shifted away from Hokit's impressive victory and toward the fallout surrounding his statements and the viral interaction with Trump. What should have been one of the defining moments of the fighter's career instead became overshadowed by controversy, with the image of Trump removing the chain emerging as one of the most talked-about scenes from the unprecedented White House UFC event.