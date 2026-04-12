US President Donald Trump Receives Flak For Attending UFC 327 Event As US & Iran Fail To Reach Terms In Islamabad Talks

UFC/X

United States President Donald Trump has come under sharp criticism after attending UFC 327 in Miami alongside his daughter Ivanka Trump, granddaughter Kai Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and UFC chief Dana White.

Trump’s high-profile appearance came just hours after critical peace negotiations related to Iran reportedly collapsed, intensifying scrutiny over the timing of his outing. Critics argued that the President’s presence at a major sporting event during a sensitive geopolitical moment sent the wrong message, with many questioning the optics of attending a high-energy fight night amid escalating international tensions.

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Despite the backlash, Trump received a loud reception from sections of the crowd as he made a grand entrance at the arena, continuing his long-standing association with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was seen greeting prominent figures cageside, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, while cameras frequently focused on him throughout the event.

The moment has since gone viral across social media, with opinions sharply divided. While some viewed it as a display of normalcy and confidence, others saw it as poorly timed, highlighting how the intersection of politics, global affairs, and entertainment continues to spark intense public reaction.