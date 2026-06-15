US President Donald Trump Hosts UFC Fight Night At White House For America 250th Anniversary | Video | X / @WhiteHouse

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted a UFC fight night on the White House grounds as part of America's 250th anniversary, which also coincided with his 80th birthday. Key leaders from his administration and Trump supporters gathered for the event, along with his entire immediate family in attendance.

Reactions and protests

CNN reported that while the fight night generated enthusiasm among Trump supporters, it also drew rebuke from critics and scepticism from some Republicans, as protesters rallied outside the White House, while attendees flocked into the surrounding fan zones.

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Family in attendance

First lady Melania Trump was seated next to the president throughout the fights, with Barron Trump sitting behind the two of them.

As per the outlet, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump with her husband, Michael Boulos were all spotted ringside. Several of the president's grandchildren also attended the mixed martial arts event.

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Crowd sings birthday

After the conclusion of the third fight, some in the crowd also sang "Happy Birthday" to President Donald Trump.

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Trump coin venture

CNN also reported that Trump's family is promoting a venture by selling gold coins priced as high as $12,000.

The "Freedom 250"-themed silver and gold medallions feature Trump's face and are being marketed as a collaboration between the UFC and the Trump Organization, which is run by the president's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

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According to CNN, the coins, which were being sold in advance of the fights, have been dubbed "Trump Coins" on a website that also boasts they were "designed by President Trump."

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It further mentioned that there are four coins for sale, ranging from a silver one that costs nearly $250 to a $11,999.99 gold medallion whose holder comes with a portrait of Trump and UFC chief Dana White.

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It added that the Trump Organization appears only to be licensing the president's brand for the coins and is not manufacturing or selling them.

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G7 summit departure

The US President is set to leave for France to attend the G7 Summit at the Alps resort town Evian, where key global leaders will gather to discuss several issues, including the current geopolitical developments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)